Game Creek Capital LP Decreases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,852,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,507,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,483,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $55.21. 47,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,855. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.