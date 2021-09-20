Game Creek Capital LP Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Game Creek Capital LP lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. The Kroger comprises approximately 2.9% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 18.0% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, lifted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $40.75. 127,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,221,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

