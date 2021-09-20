Game Creek Capital LP Reduces Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 182,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 446,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

