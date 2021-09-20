Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $80.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. Geberit has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

