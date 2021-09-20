Geeq (GEEQ) Hits Market Cap of $7.11 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. Geeq has a market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $384,275.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00055042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00124582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00044659 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.