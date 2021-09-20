General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.08% of General Mills worth $29,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,185,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,087,000 after buying an additional 175,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

General Mills stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,393. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

