GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches Market Cap of $804,126.78

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $804,126.78 and approximately $554.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00367497 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,945.90 or 0.99949203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00085195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00060500 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

