Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires New Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,223,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

BRKS opened at $94.14 on Monday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,025. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

