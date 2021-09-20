Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 127,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,181,000.

CQQQ stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

