Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,564,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,482,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $115.87 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.05.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

