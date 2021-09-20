Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,574,000. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,643,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $99.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.17. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $102.07.

