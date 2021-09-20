Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 6,579 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after acquiring an additional 228,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

CZR stock opened at $106.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

