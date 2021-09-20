Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Getty Realty stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 13.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

