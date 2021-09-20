Gitcoin Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.46 or 0.00017124 BTC on popular exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $105.96 million and $18.15 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00055246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00125930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044838 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

GTC is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

