Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $24.65 on Monday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GJNSY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

