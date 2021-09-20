Glenview Trust Co Buys 64 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

NYSE:BDX opened at $261.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.39 and a 200 day moving average of $247.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

