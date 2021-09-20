Glenview Trust Co Invests $225,000 in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Life Storage by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter worth $208,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 13.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 116,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $121.62 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $129.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

