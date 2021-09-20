Glenview Trust Co Makes New $210,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $295,097,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,956,000 after purchasing an additional 754,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,516 shares of company stock valued at $57,608,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $352.87 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.48 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.