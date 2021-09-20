Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 111,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after acquiring an additional 508,969 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $28.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

