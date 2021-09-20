Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $967.45 million, a P/E ratio of -115.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

