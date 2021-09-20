Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $729,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $2,954,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $4,379,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $7,959,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $584,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPAC opened at $9.70 on Monday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

