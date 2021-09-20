GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Down 41.2% in August

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 124,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 15,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,213. GO Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

