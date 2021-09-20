Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 299,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,722,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

