GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 875.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GPTGF remained flat at $$3.45 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. GPT Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

GPT Group Company Profile

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

