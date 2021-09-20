Grace Capital Cuts Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Grace Capital cut its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of LX stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

