Grace Capital Decreases Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Grace Capital lowered its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications comprises 1.0% of Grace Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,466.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -449.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

