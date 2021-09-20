Grace Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Grace Capital lowered its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.0% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 111,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508,969 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.