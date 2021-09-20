Grace Capital Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Grace Capital decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $257.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.97 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,841 shares of company stock worth $61,257,406 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

