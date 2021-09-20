Grace Capital Sells 1,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Grace Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $170.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.44 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

