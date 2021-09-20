Grace Capital Sells 190 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Grace Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.70. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $401.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,167,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $137,969,975.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $925,702,718.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,808,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,405,867. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

