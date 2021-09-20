Grace Capital Sells 800 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Grace Capital lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $64.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.