Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

GRCL stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $924.61 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

