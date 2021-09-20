Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Stock Position Decreased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

