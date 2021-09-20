Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.78.

GRT.UN stock traded down C$1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$91.83. 69,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,334. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$71.66 and a twelve month high of C$94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

