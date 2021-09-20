Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Down 34.0% in August

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,491,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Green Cures & Botanical Distribution stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 6,426,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,658,253. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution
