Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Down 34.0% in August

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,491,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Green Cures & Botanical Distribution stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 6,426,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,658,253. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Green Cures & Botanical Distribution alerts:

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.