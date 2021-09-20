Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 4.0% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $43,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.52. 69,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,474,151. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.03 billion, a PE ratio of 300.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

