Greenleaf Trust Acquires 110 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 131,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 232.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 124,226 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,522,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $94.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

