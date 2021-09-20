Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $402.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.50 and a 200-day moving average of $433.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

