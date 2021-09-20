Greenleaf Trust Buys 72 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after acquiring an additional 120,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,199,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 711,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,870,000 after buying an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,959,000 after buying an additional 87,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU opened at $277.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.91. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

