Greenleaf Trust Has $447,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTV stock opened at $146.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average is $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

