Greenleaf Trust Purchases 229 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,885 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,883,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $71.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

