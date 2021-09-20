Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,503 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 678,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lumentum by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $85.38 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.