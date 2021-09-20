Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years.

NYSE AVAL traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 262,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 209.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

