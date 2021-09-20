Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

GH opened at $132.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

