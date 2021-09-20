Gulden One Day Volume Reaches $33,988.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $33,988.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00361055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000705 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 552,527,974 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

