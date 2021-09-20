H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,031,700 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 730,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HISJF remained flat at $$21.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. H.I.S. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.