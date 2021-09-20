HackenAI (HAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00065304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00174036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00110609 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.27 or 0.06908944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,239.66 or 1.03183905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.65 or 0.00773512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

