Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.36

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBRIY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

