Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 156 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

NYSE:INFO opened at $121.73 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $124.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

