Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 144.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Shares of SC opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

